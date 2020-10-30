Cognex Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,522 shares of company stock worth $25,853,379. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cognex by 1,281.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 532,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 2,161.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 477,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

