DexCom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $335.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom has a 12 month low of $150.41 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,466 shares of company stock valued at $20,298,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

