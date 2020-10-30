Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Boosted by Analyst

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $335.29 on Thursday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $150.41 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.67 and its 200 day moving average is $394.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,466 shares of company stock worth $20,298,675. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

