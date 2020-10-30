Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By William Blair

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Monday, October 26th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.14 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

AMG stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. CX Institutional bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

