Bank of Marin Bancorp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

BMRC stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

