Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a report released on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

