Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Community Bank System stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,504,000 after acquiring an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

