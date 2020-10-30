Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crane Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Crane in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.48. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crane by 129.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,879 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Crane by 85.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 137.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 281,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 239.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.