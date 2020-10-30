Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FELE. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

FELE stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 75.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

