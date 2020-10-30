Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$310.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$233.64.
CJT stock opened at C$221.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$203.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$162.60. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$236.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -81.95.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
