Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$310.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$233.64.

CJT stock opened at C$221.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$203.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$162.60. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$236.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -81.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.8200004 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

