Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,800.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,720.45.

GOOG stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,465.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

