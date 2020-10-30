Danaher Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $230.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.26. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

