Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

