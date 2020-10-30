Analysts Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

FFIV opened at $133.57 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,677 shares of company stock valued at $762,205. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 157.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 17.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 105,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 50.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 17,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

