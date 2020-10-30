Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to $45.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRLXF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from $38.75 to $44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

BRLXF opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

