Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Buy

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.32.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 147.78% and a negative net margin of 123.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.