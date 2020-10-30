BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

BNPQY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP PARIBAS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded BNP PARIBAS/S to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut BNP PARIBAS/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BNP PARIBAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

