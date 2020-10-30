Brokers Offer Predictions for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after buying an additional 635,766 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 15,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

