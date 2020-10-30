Brokers Offer Predictions for Gildan Activewear Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Desjardins dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE GIL opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

