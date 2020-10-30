B. Riley Comments on Formula One Group’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Formula One Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,088,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.