Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Raised by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

FRBA opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 114.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

