Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.64.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX opened at C$39.06 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$43.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.