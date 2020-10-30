Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Corning in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 96,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 14.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 242.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 53,758 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.