Truist Securiti Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

NYSE:PII opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.36. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,414 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 224,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Polaris by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 263,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after buying an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Polaris by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 391,222 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,933,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

