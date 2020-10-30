AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVEVF. Panmure Gordon downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

