Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Griffin Securities

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Griffin Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

FTI opened at $5.37 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $120,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 308.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,756 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

