Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Get Aviva alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviva (AVVIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.