AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AOWDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of AOWDF opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AO World has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

