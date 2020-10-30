Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF)

Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALLVF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altice Europe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered Altice Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Altice Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Altice Europe stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Altice Europe has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

