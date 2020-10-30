Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.26. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,094,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 531,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.