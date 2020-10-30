Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €135.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €152.60 ($179.53).

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €146.75 and a 200 day moving average of €151.57. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

