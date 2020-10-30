B. Riley Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $685.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.07.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,758.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,258 shares of company stock worth $1,033,291. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in HomeStreet by 589.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

