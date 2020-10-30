Brokers Set Expectations for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of MSM opened at $67.56 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

