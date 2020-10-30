Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Issued By Wedbush

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of HMST opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $685.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,291 over the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in HomeStreet by 23.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 589.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 115,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

