Kennametal Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KMT)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

