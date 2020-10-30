NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $133,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $1,474,396.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,729,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.36. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.