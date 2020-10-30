Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Receives $5.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

