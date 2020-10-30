EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 3.40. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

