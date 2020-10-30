Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Buy

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRD opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $763.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

