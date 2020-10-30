Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

EIG stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.14. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Employers by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Employers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

