Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Hold

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDAP. TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.44 and a beta of 1.94. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.