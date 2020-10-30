Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

