Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

