FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

FSNUY stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.22. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.