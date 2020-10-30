Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 3,470,879 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $23,621,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $12,215,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,656,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 248.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 962,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

