Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $397.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $23.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

