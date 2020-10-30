Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

OTCMKTS FOUR opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $62.59.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $366,735,491.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shift4 Payments stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

