Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

