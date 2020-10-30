Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

EXTN opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Exterran has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

