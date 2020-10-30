eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

eMagin stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

