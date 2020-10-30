eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

eMagin stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives $5.80 Average Price Target from Analysts
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives $5.80 Average Price Target from Analysts
EnQuest PLC Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
EnQuest PLC Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endologix to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endologix to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DRDGOLD to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DRDGOLD to Buy
Employers Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Employers Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report